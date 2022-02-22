Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem'

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people may have driven by the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve without knowing it’s even there.
It's tucked away in an industrial area off Galleria Drive, near Chimera Golf Course. The road into it may be a little deceiving because you pass some scrap semi-trailers. But signs let newcomers know they are in the right place.
“This is a place that I love to go,” said birdwatcher Kurt Buzard.
Buzard said he visits the preserve every day. He said not only does he enjoy walking on the trails, but enjoys the plants and dragonflies.
Kalie Crose, who is the city of Henderson’s recreation services coordinator, said the number of visitors to the preserve has doubled and even tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think just people like to be outdoors and enjoy this. I don’t think you have to be a birder to come to this facility. And it’s good for kids, elderly people. We have the paved trails so any abilities can come out here,” said Crose.
Dozens of species of birds can be found at the preserve. Many use the preserve as a migratory rest stop.
“This is part of the Pacific Flyway. Birds that are up in Alaska and in the north, they migrate down through here. Some of them come inland through here and they’re heading down to places like Mexico or Central America, South America,” said Paul Rodriguez, who is the president of Red Rock Audubon Society.
Rodriguez said the preserve was previously used for water treatment, but after the area was no longer used for that purpose, it was turned into a bird sanctuary.
The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve was officially dedicated in 1998.
Crose said the preserve is 80 acres, has nine ponds and around five miles of trails. She said there are many events at the preserve that are great for the entire family. There are field trips, story walks, educational classes for kids, movie nights, a jazz series and more activities. Many of the trails are accessible by wheelchair and other accommodations can be made for those who are unable to walk.
“You can visit the front desk and they do mobile bird tours where they drive you around. So, if you can’t physically walk, you can get either a private tour or take a ride with a group,” said Crose.
The preserve is free to enter and is open seven days a week, but viewing hours change during the seasons.
Buzard estimates he has snapped 10,000 photos at the preserve. He said he enjoys the connection with nature and fresh air. And said every morning there is a chance to find a some “little hidden nugget” of bird life or plant life.
Click here for more information.
All photos in this report were taken by FOX5's Joe Vigil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.