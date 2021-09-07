How much do you know about dinosaurs?

 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This month, the Nevada Science Center will unveil a new dinosaur species discovered in only the Silver State. 

The nonprofit Nevada Science Center will reveal the state's "first dinosaur species" on Sept. 23 at Lovelady Brewing Company in Henderson. The center said paleontologists first discovered the fossils in 2008 in Valley of Fire State Park. 

"Paleontologists and colleagues first discovered the fossils in 2008 in the Valley of Fire State Park, and since have been piecing together this new dinosaur species; The time has now come to unveil this animal as Nevada’s first dinosaur species!" said a press release from Nevada Science Center. 

The center said the animal was first presented to the scientific community in 2019 at the Western Association of Vertebrate Paleontologists Conference. 

“Nevada’s complex geologic history is only beginning to release its dinosaur stories," said Nevada Science Center Director of Research Dr. Josh Bonde. "This animal is the tip of the iceberg, and we are really excited to announce it.” 

The name of the dinosaur and the story of its discovery and piecing together of the fossils will be given at the Sept. 23 unveiling, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Lovelady Brewing Company (331 S. Water Street Unit D, Henderson). 

More information about Nevada Science Center is available here: sciencecenternevada.org

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.