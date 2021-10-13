LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parler, a conservative social media app, moved its headquarters from Nevada to Tennessee, according to a news release.
The Henderson-based platform, which touts itself as "a beacon of free speech," relocated to Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 1 as part of "continued reopening efforts" following COVID-19-related lockdowns.
"Parler is eager to assemble staff for in-person gatherings and the much-needed face-to-face interactions that will propel the company forward," the release stated.
Parler's CEO George Farmer noted numerous benefits for uprooting the companying, including: southern hospitality, weather and culture.
"Tennessee shares Parler’s vision of individual liberty and free expression," Farmer said in a statement.
Parler joins a list of companies moving to Tennessee like Oracle, Smith & Wesson and Ford.
"We are looking forward to getting settled in our new community, and to the creativity and innovation that will come from working together in this vibrant city." Farmer said.
Parler's former CEO, John Matze, was terminated in February of this year due to misalignment of "vision" between the company and Matze following Amazon's decision to oust the company from its hosting services. Apple ultimately let Parler back into the app store.
"The relationship with Parler and the CEO did not work out because the CEO's vision was not ours," Parler investor Dan Bongino said in February.
