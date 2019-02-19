HENDERSON (FOX5) -- It'll soon be knight time in Henderson.
Since the Golden Knights were born, hockey has exploded in Southern Nevada.
But right now, the future Deryk Engelland's in the valley have to drive to Summerlin for hockey practice.
That's going to change over the next few years. Tuesday night, city council approved turning the Henderson convention center into an indoor hockey facility.
Diagonal from the convention center, is Las Vegas Kettle Corn. The owner Joseph Sasser said he's excited for the new ice rink. He's ready to sell more corn.
"The foot traffic here on Water Street is kind of low," he said.
Downtown Henderson is filled with empty benches, empty store fronts and near empty sidewalks. Sasser is hopeful that will change.
"We're looking for this street to take off."
"There's a lot of new things coming here and having the Knights on the convention center side I think is a home run," said Windom Kimsey.
A few doors down from Las Vegas Kettle Corn is Kimsey's coffee shop. Public works coffee was opened in 2017.
Kimsey showed up at city council Tuesday night with a number of other downtown business owners to show support.
"It's going to bring a lot of people down here. People coming for hockey tournaments, watch parties on the plaza," Kimsey said.
There were some naysayers in the crowd.
One woman said she was concerned the new stadium will bring more crime to Henderson.
"Where else could it be built?" she asked city council.
Council members unanimously decided they didn't want the new rink to be built anywhere else but in downtown Henderson.
The future facility's two ice rinks, restaurants and shops will sit on more than three acres.
"I think it's going to increase a lot of foot traffic down here," said Kimsey.
Rick Cox with the Vegas Golden Knights thinks so too.
"It's really a community center."
Cox said this facility will be similar to the one in Summerlin.
"It's youth hockey, it's learn to skate, it's little knights, it's adult hockey, it's women's hockey."
About 30 percent of the kids who skate in Summerlin actually live in Henderson.
The city and the Golden Knights now have 180 days to negotiate and finalize a contract.
