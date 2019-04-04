LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to place adoptable animals into loving homes, the city of Henderson is offering discounted adoption fees on Saturday.
During the Spring Into Adoptions event, now in its second year, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility will offer adoption fees at a 50 percent discount, according to a news release from the city. Henderson residents with a driver's license or other state-issued ID will receive an additional 50 percent off.
The adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the shelter at 300 E. Galleria Drive. Anyone wishing to adopt during the event must have their new pet chosen before 4 p.m., the release said.
The adoption price includes routine vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery if not already done, microchipping and registration, and a rabies tag or Henderson license.
• Cats/kittens (regularly $80): $20 for Henderson residents; $40 for non-residents
• Dogs/puppies (regularly $90): $22.50 for Henderson residents; $45 for non-residents
• Rabbits (regularly $35): $8.75 for Henderson residents; $17.50 for non-residents
Anyone wishing to adopt who already has pets at home must provide current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to be able to have the new pet licensed, unless the pets are already licensed in Henderson; no exceptions will be made, the release said.
For more information, call 702-267-4970 or visit cityofhenderson.com.
