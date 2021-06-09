LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson animal shelter is joining other shelters and rescues in Southern Nevada for a two-day pet adoption event.
Maddie's Pet Adoption Days is a two-day event where pet adoption fees are waived for cats, dogs, puppies and kittens.
Families looking to add four legged friends can do so on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Shelter, 300 E. Galleria Dr.
The adoption event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoptions ending at 4:30 p.m.
Waived adoption fees include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if not already completed, microchip ID and registration and rabies tag for Henderson non-residents.
Henderson residents will be charged $10 ($5 for ages 55+) for each city animal license.
The purpose of the event is to place every adoptable dog and cat into a loving homes. To see all adoptable pets and to find participating locations, please visit the Maddie’s Pet Project website.
All other animals will be available for adoption at regular adoption rates.
For additional information, please call 702-267-4970, or visit cityofhenderson.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
