LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson's animal shelter is looking for a home for an 18-year-old dog after his owner passed away.
According to the city of Henderson, the dog named Grandpa Tiger is believed to be 18 years old.
Tiger is a 19-pound, neutered male, Lhasapoo (Lhasa Apso - Miniature Poodle mix), the shelter said.
In a listing about Tiger, the shelter says he is a calm, but playful, elderly boy who enjoys being taken for walks. "He seems a bit shy and reserved in his kennel, but as soon as you get him on a leash he is super excited to go for a walk."
According to the shelter, Tiger was brought to them on Nov. 5 after his owner passed away and there was no contact available for any next of kin.
The shelter says Tiger is most likely hard of hearing, so not hearing you approach him startles him. He isn't a fan of being picked up and would rather just be left on the ground.
"Tiger will make a wonderful companion for someone who likes a little bit of exercise and a lot of couch time," the shelter says.
For more information on Tiger, contact the Henderson Animal Shelter and reference his ID: A0415467. The Henderson Animal Shelter can be reached at (702) 267-4970.
