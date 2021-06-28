LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Animal Care and Control officials with the city of Henderson shut down an illegally-run animal boarding business, according to Henderson Police.
On June 28, animal control was called to the 800 block of Shoreview Drive, near I-11 and College Drive, "in reference to an animal welfare incident involving a residential business."
Officials said about 51 dogs were on the premises, a residential boarding facility which is listed as Dakota's Doggy Den.
Police said 25 of the dogs were returned to their owners. The remaining dogs were taken to shelters to be reclaimed by their owners. The owners will not be assessed any fees.
"The business’ owner was issued a citation for violation of animal establishment permit, too many dogs on property, and illegal crating and boxing. The business owner will no longer be allowed to run any animal related business from this residence," police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
