LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility is offering special discounted adoption rates for military personnel, seniors and senior pets during the month of November.
In honor of Veteran's Day, between Nov. 8 through Nov. 13, active and retired military veterans can adopt any pet at the facility for just $5.00. Proof of military service is required.
Seniors 55 and older can adopt a senior pet seven years and older for just $20.00 during November. Anyone younger than 55 can also take part in a senior pet special, where senior dogs are $45.00 to adopt, and senior cats are $40.00 to adopt.
The facility is located at 300 E. Galleria Drive.
For additional information or to view available pets online, visit cityofhenderson.com or visit Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility on Facebook.
