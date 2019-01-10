HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson's Animal Care and Control Facility announced it broke its previous save-rate record for 2018.
According to a statement from the facility, Animal Care and Control's save-rate for 2018 was 91.5 percent. Because of this distinction, the facility was also ranked as a no-kill animal shelter.
During 2018, approximately 4,297 animals were brought to the shelter and of those animals, 823 were returned to their owners and 2,180 were adopted into "forever homes," the facility said. No animals were euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter.
Animal Care and Control said it saw a decrease in shelter intake, which the facility credited to increased returns to owners with the help of microchipping and licensing.
"The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control staff realize that our no-kill status in 2018 is a huge accomplishment," Danielle Harney, acting Animal Control administrator, said. "This historic record builds on Henderson's continued efforts to make our city more humane for pets and we thank the community for saving the lives of our shelter pets."
To learn more on how to adopt a pet from the Henderson animal shelter, visit this page.
