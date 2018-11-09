LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A health hazard temporarily closed a Henderson Albertsons on Wednesday.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, a complaint was filed regarding a pest issue at an Albertsons located on 190 North Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway.
An Albertsons spokesperson released the following statement:
"Albertsons holds its stores to the highest industry standards. Upon learning about the possible pest issue, we took immediate action to remedy the situation and avoid reoccurrence. The store is open and is operating in optimum condition."
The health district worked with the store's management to correct the issue and a re-inspection was conducted Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.