LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Booking a short-term rental in Las Vegas could be a pricey vacation for travelers.
Airbnb super host Travis Schurr oversees nine short-term rental homes in Henderson. He is a ‘super host’, so he has access to software that links up to hotel rates.
“You’re able to dial into a couple software programs that dial into hotel pricing, and then based on demand- it’s called dynamic pricing, so it dynamically change each day,” Schurr said.
He said each month in 2021 they’re seeing the same amount of bookings, but prices continue to increase.
“January we did $30,000 and then we did more the following month and then we did more the following month. We didn’t see a slowdown from January until August we dipped and then September we outdid August, and then October we outdid September,” Schurr said.
October was their biggest month, bringing in over $150,000.
His nine rentals range from a two bedroom condo to a four bedroom house on half an acre of land.
For the Raiders first home game, Shurr saw nightly rates at $1,300.
“I was shocked. $1,300 a night for three nights,” Schurr said.
He’s excited to see what the month of November will bring with the holidays and international travel restrictions lifting.
“You want to get in and you want to get in early just like when you buy your airline tickets. Right you get in early enough, you’re going to get cheap pricing you wait to last minute, you’re going to pay through the nose,” Schurr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.