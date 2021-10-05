LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to help make Mt. Charleston green for generations to come? Well, now you have the chance.
Assistance is wanted to plant trees during the annual ponderosa planting later this month. On Oct. 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., volunteers can join Southern Nevada Conservancy as they plant more than 4,000 trees.
Participants are asked to bring their own work gloves, shovels, and watering cans. Please remember to wear a mask, long pants, closed-toed shoes, and bring water.
All ages are welcome, plus you can bring you dog! Registration is required.
For more information, visit the link here.
