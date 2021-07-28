LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- CCSD students will be piling back into the classroom soon, and teachers have already started getting ready to welcome them. But many educators pay out-of-pocket for supplies, which can get pricey.
The Public Education Foundation is offering the Teacher Exchange where teachers can get new and gently used supplies and materials for a low price.
Almost 4000 teachers used this resource in the 2019-2020 school year. All they have to do is donate up to $50 to have access to all the supplies and can get up to $500 worth of items.
It's not just your typical pencils and notebooks. They can also get things to decorate their classroom, and even things to give to students like backpacks.
Head of Girls Athletic Leadership School, Angie Zobrak said these discounted items aren't only necessary for teachers, but for kids at home whose parents may not be able to afford them.
"We don't want the children to feel that effect," Zobrak said. "It's important for us as a school, even for other schools to not feel the effect of the burden that's at home, so that the supplies are there and they feel like they have what everyone else has."
The exchange is open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 4350 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Click here for info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.