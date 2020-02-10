LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Good news, Hello Kitty fans! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making two stops in the Las Vegas Valley this month.
The truck will stop at the Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additionally, the truck will make a second stop at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As part of the two stops, fans can enjoy exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including new sprinkle mugs, Madeleine sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes.
The truck will also have its other best-selling items available, such as, stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn, according to a news release.
