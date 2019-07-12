LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cute cartoon cat has a new home!
Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors to the first Nevada location on the Las Vegas Strip.
Join Kitty, Keroppi the Frog, Badtz-Maru the Penguin and other friends at this sweet treat station between New York, New York and City Center resorts at The Park.
Japanese company Sanrio created Hello Kitty in 1974. The beloved kitten has appeared in retail stores, television and film for decades.
ADDRESS
3778 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
