LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don't be alarmed if you see a few helicopters flying overhead near the Strip today.
You may notice two Bell 412 helicopters flying in a grid pattern. These choppers are equipped with state-of-the-art radiation sensing technology, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration calls this a normal part of security and preparedness activities.
"The aerial surveys are in support of the New Year’s Eve celebrations," NNSA said in a statement. "Flyovers will occur only during daylight hours and are estimated to take approximately two hours to complete per area."
By calculating radiation levels, its able to recognize unusual levels before, during or after an event, like tonight's fireworks.
Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying chopper above Las Vegas! That’s our federal partners using their radiation detection chopper! They do this every year to keep the area safe for #VegasNYE 🚁💨💨💨💨 https://t.co/D131VyyJri pic.twitter.com/6xAcUwNnPg— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 29, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.