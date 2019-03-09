LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A helicopter made a precautionary landing in southeast Las Vegas on Saturday.
About 11 a.m., a local tour helicopter made a precautionary landing in the desert area southeast of East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road due to a caution light that came on, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
There were no injuries, and the public was not in danger, Metro said. Mechanics on the scene assessed the helicopter.
