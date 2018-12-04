Care Flight helicopter

A Care Flight helicopter made an emergency landing while transporting a patient Tuesday afternoon. 

The helicopter crew was taking a patient from Bullhead City to Las Vegas when a warning light went off, according to a Boulder City spokesperson.

"As a precaution, the crew opted to land safely near the Dry Lake Bed near U.S. 95," the spokesperson said. 

Later, a Mercy Air helicopter came and picked up the patient. There were no injuries reported as a result of the landing, according to the spokesperson.

