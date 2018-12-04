BOULDER CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - A Care Flight helicopter made an emergency landing while transporting a patient Tuesday afternoon.
The helicopter crew was taking a patient from Bullhead City to Las Vegas when a warning light went off, according to a Boulder City spokesperson.
"As a precaution, the crew opted to land safely near the Dry Lake Bed near U.S. 95," the spokesperson said.
Later, a Mercy Air helicopter came and picked up the patient. There were no injuries reported as a result of the landing, according to the spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.