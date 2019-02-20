LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the northwest valley on Wednesday morning.
LVFR said the call came in just after 8:30 a.m. The helicopter landed "in the detention basin" located at West Alexander Road and North Tenaya Way.
No injuries were reported and the helicopter did not crash, according to LVFR. The occupants were escorted safely out of the helicopter and an engine from LVFR responded to the scene.
"[The] situation is under control," LVFR said.
It was not immediately known what caused the helicopter to make the emergency landing.
Check back for updates.
