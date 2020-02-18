LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said to expect heavy traffic through Monday, Feb. 23 due to NASCAR weekend.
Two additional traffic restrictions were announced for later this week. In addition to NDOT's announcements, roads may also be restricted from a visit from President Donald Trump this week.
The president is expected to land at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday night and will leave after a rally on Friday. Details of the related traffic closures were not expected to be released.
DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
On Feb. 19, the Casino Center Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed from 9 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The closure is needed for "exploratory geotechnical boring, NDOT said.
On Saturday, NDOT will close two lanes of U.S. 95 northbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and City Parkway from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. This closure is for bridge repair, according to a media release.
NDOT advised motorists to take extra caution while driving through construction zones and take alternative routes if possible.
NEAR THE SPEEDWAY
The Penzoil 400 race weekend is set for Feb. 21 through Feb. 23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NDOT urged drivers to avoid I-15 northbound at exit 54 through the event.
About 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 people are expected for race-related event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, NDOT said.
“We expect heavy traffic along northern Interstate 15 during NASCAR race weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. But, if travel through the area is unavoidable, please plan accordingly and budget additional time to reach your destination.”
For traffic updates through the weekend, NDOT said to listen to KBAD AM-920 or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.