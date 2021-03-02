LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is expecting 12,500 people going in and out of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during NASCAR race weekend starting on Friday.
The department advises avoiding Interstate 15 northbound near the speedway, located on North Las Vegas Boulevard off I-15 exit 54, during the Pennzoil 400 race weekend scheduled for March 5-7.
“We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. But if travel through the area is unavoidable then please plan accordingly, budgeting additional time to reach your destination,” said spokesman Tony Illia.
