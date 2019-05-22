LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring heavy traffic to Southern Nevada.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects about 330,000 visitors over the holiday weekend, with at least 198,000 of them driving, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation.
"Heavy holiday traffic is expected during the Memorial Day weekend, especially around downtown Las Vegas and the Strip resort corridor," NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in the release. "Consequently, we encourage motorists to budget additional drive time when making travel plans."
According to AAA, nearly 43 million people will travel over Memorial Day, with Las Vegas as the third most popular destination, the release said. NDOT encourages motorists to stay alert, minimize distractions while driving, follow traffic laws and never drive impaired.
