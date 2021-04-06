LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is warning motorists to be prepared for heavy traffic near downtown April 11-16 due to a convention at the World Market Center.
According to a news release, The Market event at World Market Center will draw approximately 5,000-10,000 attendees.
During Market hours, according to the release, heavy vehicle traffic is expected during the morning hours northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, as well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway.
During evening market hours, the release notes, heavy traffic is anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central Parkway to Martin L. King Boulevard, as well as southbound on both Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard from Bonneville Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard.
Market Dates And Hours April 11-16
Sunday, April 11 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, April 12 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..
Tuesday, April 13 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; move out from 4 to 10 p.m.
Friday, April 16 • Exhibitors move out 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
