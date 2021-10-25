LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2021 edition of the Electric Daisy Carnival is in the books. Monday morning after the last of the party attendees left the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, people started heading home.
Many out-of-towners spent the day at McCarran International Airport waiting for their flights. FOX5 spoke to a few who raved about what a great three day weekend it was.
Viet Tran from St. Louis simply said, “It was amazing.”
Ally Paetzold from Toronto was a first timer and was excited by the event. “It was awesome. Everyone was so nice, the music was amazing, the experience was amazing and it was really good,” she said.
A veteran of EDC, Cesario Galvan from Denver, said he has been going to EDC since it was in Los Angeles. What he appreciated at this year's event was the thought going into keeping people safe from COVID-19.
“They had health checks, they had health screenings, which I appreciate to make sure we were all safe,” he said.
All said they will come back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.