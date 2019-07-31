LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Waist-level flooding hit a neighborhood in the southwest valley on Wednesday night, hours after heavy storms moved out of the area.
Neighbors near the intersection of Fort Apache and Gomer roads were not able to leave their homes late on July 31 due to the flooding.
Neighbors told FOX5 a run-off basin holding the water nearby may have overflowed, causing the flood water to flow quickly into their yards.
"For it to be pushing boulders down the flood control channel by me and the beautiful Paseo... you know it can really wipe someone out," said neighbor Michele Dorais-Hood.
However, a flood warning issued by the Weather Service hours after the rain stopped said the water from a wash was spilling over its banks. The flood warning was issued until 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for about a four-square-mile area.
Not sure I have ever seen this before..a Flood Warning hours after the rain has ended for a very small area. This area is only about 4 square miles. The NWS says a wash is spilling over it's banks. pic.twitter.com/YjEVTTQ3aJ— Ted Pretty (@tedpretty) August 1, 2019
Authorities responded to close the roads while the flooding moved out through the night. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
