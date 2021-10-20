LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heaven Can Wait Animal Society said its clinic for National Community Cat Day on Monday, Oct. 16, 2021, was a huge success.
According to a release from the organization, the clinic provided spay, neuter and vaccination services, in addition to other necessary medical care, to 160 patients brought to the clinic by individual volunteers and partner organizations including the Animal Foundation, Las Vegas Valley Humane Society and C5.
The organization estimated that the services provided will prevent about 500 at-risk kittens from being born on the street in the coming year.
Of the 160 cats serviced on Monday, Heaven Can Wait said two had life-threatening growths removed that were preventing breathing. One lucky orange kitty named Turbo was found to be microchipped, and was reunited with his family after being missing for four years.
Heaven Can Wait provides all community cat services at discounted rates due to support of business partners, as well as through the Community Cat Action Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.