LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees this week, the Valley Health System has provided safety tips to help residents protect themselves.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue on Sunday had to help a hiker who was overcome by the heat while hiking on Lone Mountain. According to LVFR, firefighters and a heavy rescue group had to bring the hiker off the mountain. The hiker was treated for dehydration and heath exhaustion, LVFR said.
A hiker was overcome by the heat while hiking on Lone Mountain this afternoon. Unable to get down, @LasVegasFD firefighters & Heavy Rescue 44 brought the victim off the mountain. The hiker was treated for dehydration & heat exhaustion and released. #HeatKills - Be careful! pic.twitter.com/o8FQtNIXtc— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 27, 2020
The Valley Health System shared the below safety tips:
- Stay inside during the hottest parts of the day; run your errands in the early morning or later evening.
- If you are outside, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen. Protect your feet by using sunscreen and wearing water shoes or flip flops. Be sure to consider your pets’ paws and the heat of the streets and sidewalks.
- Cool your car as much as possible. Crack the windows for ventilation. Cover your steering wheel and car seats so they are cooler to touch. Protect your hands when touching door handles or opening/closing the trunks.
- Some medications may cause you to be more susceptible to the heat. Listen to your body and don’t push yourself.
- The very young and the elderly are more susceptible to heat; keep a close watch on younger children and create a communication plan with older relatives and friends so they know how to reach you in case of emergencies.
- Protect your skin. Wear hats or use umbrellas to fend off the harsh sun rays. Replenish sunscreen to avoid sunburns. Be sure to apply sunscreen to scalps, tips of ears, tops of feet and whatever your clothes or bathing suit doesn’t cover. Don’t forget the back of your neck, arms and legs.
- Schedule hydration breaks throughout the day. When playing outdoors, it’s important to take water breaks every 20 to 30 minutes. Because our perspiration evaporates so quickly in Southern Nevada, we may not be aware of our water loss, so set the alarm on your phone to remind you to take a drink. Always bring extra water when running errands.
- Think before you drink. Water is the best source to rehydrate your body and, if you are actively exercising, sports beverages can help replace the salt and minerals lost during exercise. Alcohol and soda can dehydrate the body, so sip those in moderation during the summer months. Take advantage of water-based foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, zucchini and tomatoes to keep hydrated.
- ·Beat the heat and stay cooler by seeking shade, wearing a hat or carrying an umbrella, placing a cold towel around your neck and behind your knees, running your wrists under cold water, sitting in front of a fan, or taking a cool bath or shower.
The hospital group also provided tips to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
Heat exhaustion:
- muscle cramping
- heavy sweating
- weakness
- cold, pale and clammy skin
- a fast but weak pulse
- nausea or vomiting.
Heat stroke:
- a body temperature above 103 degrees
- hot, red, dry or moist skin
- a rapid and strong pulse
- possible unconsciousness.
