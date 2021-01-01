LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tribute in lights called "Heart of Nevada Lights" on Henderson’s Black Mountain were stolen five days before they were scheduled to come down.
In mid-April, valley resident David Koch and his son Mason put up the 60 solar lights, outlining the state of Nevada with a heart in the middle. It took the pair 11 hours to measure and adjust the lights in steep and rough terrain. The lights spanned more than three acres, and reached 450 feet tall and 315 feet across.
Koch had an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management to take the lights down at the end of the year.
“We had agreed with the Bureau that we would take them down tomorrow which is January 2. We said. 'why don’t we do it the beginning of the New Year? It could be the end of 2020.' Kind of farewell to a tough year, and they agreed, and so that was the plan we could take them down tomorrow,” Koch said.
But before he could do so he noticed the lights weren’t turning on Sunday. He thought maybe it was because it was cloudy.
“Finally on Tuesday, it was a sunny day and they didn’t come on at all, so I decided to hike up and all the lights were gone. Which was quite a surprise. I thought somebody might’ve messed around or something but they were all completely gone,” Koch said.
He contacted the BLM on Wednesday and they said it wasn’t them.
“It’s kind of a disappointment for the community and everything. We were going to bring them down and a lot of people wanted one, like as a souvenir. We were going to give one or two to anybody that wanted it,” Koch said.
Koch said he’s not upset, just disappointed.
“I don’t have any ill feelings towards whoever took them or what the reasons were but I would like to get them back if somebody knows who did it like I said I don’t care- no questions asked. Just drop them off at my house, tell me where you want me to pick them up,” Koch said.
Koch got the idea from his wife Amy who saw someone in Utah do something similar.
“Just bringing people together you know all the differences of opinion we may have but just bringing people to a place where you can kind of look at something and think that yeah we all are kind of going through a hard time and we can all appreciate that this may be unique for each individual,” Amy Koch said.
David Koch said the positive reaction he got has been far more than what his family could have ever expected.
“I don’t have any hard feelings, I feel like it was kind of our family’s project or gift to the community and felt good about it,” Koch said.
Coworkers joked to Koch that it was a landmark that guided them home each night.
Douglas Chinn, a Madiera Canyon resident, said he and his wife enjoyed it every night they headed up the hill.
“It was it was kind of like our landmark, we’d sit there up the hill and say. 'oh, this is so great.' Especially during COVID-19, it kind of lifts everyone’s spirit,” Chinn said.
He said it was very heartwarming of Koch and his family to do.
“It came from the heart. They did on their own initiative their own expense- they went up there and maintained it you know kudos for them. Greatly appreciated,” Chinn said.
Koch and his children created apparel of the tribute you can find through these links: Heart of Nevada Lights Apparel 2020, Heart of Nevada Lights.
