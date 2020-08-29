LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students across the country are wrapping up their first week of school and first week of remote learning.
Many students and parents have complained about how tough the remote learning format can be. Las Vegas native, Sam Grant, isn’t one of them.
“It's just such a luxury to be in a quiet, closed room and just only hearing the professor," Grant said. "I was born with a bilateral hearing loss - meaning I currently only have about 65% of the hearing in my right ear and about 55% in my left ear."
Grant's world is muted compared to most people. So, most of the time when he's in public, he wears hearing aids.
“I have them with me,” he said. “I just keep them in my case it's all good."
But, Grant said it isn't a perfect solution. Hearing aids amplify sounds for Grant. That includes the annoying ones you'd hear in a typical college lecture.
"Even someone just clicking their pen like this,” he said. “Just imagine 200 people just going like this with their pen while a professor is trying to go."
Another pandemic challenge for Grant is the widespread use of face masks. It hinders his ability to read lips.
"If someone's not talking loud enough it's definitely hard to understand them because of the masks," he said.
This year continues to challenge Grant, now, in his freshman year of college. But, one area where he's thriving is his schoolwork.
In college there are designated note takers for his classes.
"Their notes get submitted to everyone in the class, including me… but mainly for me," he said.
Many of his lectures also have subtitles.
"Having that closed captioning in case the professor mumbles or doesn't talk so loud," he said.
Grant said this is a pretty ideal school setup. Right now, he’s working to become a distance. He said it’s still early in the semester, but he feels that he’s off to a good start.
"If I keep doing well currently, I can get to the next place I want to be," he said.
