LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said on Tuesday night there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Clark County.
In reference to a widespread social media report of a case at Southern Hills Hospital, a FOX5 source with the parent company of Southern Hills said the claim was inaccurate.
In 24 hours, the number of reported cases globally more than doubled to nearly 6,000. U.S. Officials responded with beefed up coronavirus screenings at 20 American airports, up from five locations Monday.
Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport isn’t on the list. FOX5 reached out Monday after the CDC upped their travel advisory to Level 3 for all of China.
They sent us this statement which reads in part:
"This change in threat level advisory does not change anything at McCarran." It goes on to say, "At this time, no public health agency has deemed precautionary measures to be necessary at McCarran International Airport."
With cases reported in nearby California and Arizona, stores in Las Vegas were being impacted.
Ever since coronavirus began spreading into the United States a local Las Vegas hardware store tells us they can't keep face masks on the shelves.
"It would take me about 2 months to normally sell just what we sold today," the manager said.
Some are being purchased for precautionary personal use, but many are being sent from this Las Vegas location to ground zero for coronavirus.
"When you have one guy that doesn't look like he's in contracting or painting is buying cases,” the manager said. “That's when it was pretty obvious."
