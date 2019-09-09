LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported new West Nile virus numbers at the beginning of September, with total cases continuing to rise.
According to a Sept. 6 report from SNHD, 39 total West Nile cases were reported in Clark County. Thirty-one of the reported cases were the more serious, neuroinvasive version of the illness.
The SNHD had reported 36 cases on Aug. 30. Zero West Nile cases were reported in 2018.
SNHD also reported 43 zip codes with West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes.
SNHD noted in a media release that most people with the virus will have no symptoms or very mild symptoms of illness. About one in five people will develop mild symptoms, which include fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.
