LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five more flu deaths were reported to the Southern Nevada Health District last week, bringing the total to 31 flu-related deaths this season.
SNHD released the report from Feb. 9-15. For the season in Clark County, the district saw 31 influenza-associated deaths including one child under 4. Most of the death were reported in people over 65-years-old.
More than 1,100 people have been hospitalized due to the flu, SNHD reported.
SNHD medical investigator Vit Kraushaar said this flu season has been worse than last year, with more than double the hospitalizations at this point last year.
"At this point in the flu season, we have seen more deaths than last year and more hospitalizations as well," Kraushaar said.
