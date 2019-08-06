LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported its 12th West Nile virus case in Clark County for 2019 on Tuesday.
SNHD said in a release that the individual with West Nile is a male over the age of 50 with the neuroinvasive form of the illness.
According to SNHD, ten of the 12 cases reported have had the neuroinvasive form of the illness.
West Nile virus has been identified in the following zip codes in 2019, according to SNHD data as of Aug. 2:
- 89002
- 89005
- 89014
- 89021
- 89030
- 89031
- 89032
- 89035
- 89040
- 89052
- 89074
- 89084
- 89085
- 89101
- 89102
- 89106
- 89107
- 89108
- 8911
- 89113
- 89117
- 89118
- 89120
- 89122
- 89123
- 89128
- 89129
- 89131
- 89134
- 89135
- 89138
- 89139
- 89143
- 8914
- 89166
- 89178
There were no cases of West Niles virus reported in Clark County last year.
