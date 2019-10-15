LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a fourth case of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarettes in a Clark County resident, according to a news release.
The individual is over the age of age. The Health District previously reported cases in an individual under the age of 18 and two over the age of 18.
The first case confirmed in Clark County was reported on Sept. 18.
Among Clark County’s reported cases, one of the individuals reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only. Three of the individuals reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, and two of the four also reported using cannabinoid (CBD) oils, the health district said.
All of the individuals reported purchasing or acquiring their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and through online purchases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to report that it has not identified any specific substance or e-cigarette product that is linked in all cases.
“This outbreak is an ongoing concern, and the Health District continues to recommend that people refrain from using any e-cigarette or vaping products,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
