LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada Health District is gearing up for fall and winter early by pushing local families to get their flu shots ahead of the 2019-2020 flu season.
"Influenza is a potentially serious illness that leads to hospitalizations and deaths each year, and it is difficult to predict the severity of any flu season," SNHD said in a statement
SNHD said they also offer a vaccine specifically for people age 65 and older.
Since children younger than 6 months old cannot receive a flu vaccine, SNHD recommends people who care for them get vaccinated.
SNHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend yearly flu shots for people age 6 and older, especially for people at high complication risk such as pregnant women, people over the age of 65 or those with chronic medical conditions.
SNHD said the cost of the vaccine is covered by most insurers with no copay.
Several different flu vaccines are approved for use during the 2019-2020 season, including those with an egg allergy. People with questions about which flu vaccine to get and those with egg allergies should contact their health care provider.
SNHD has the following clinics offering flu shots:
- Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson. Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Closed daily 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. By appointment only. Call (702) 759-0960.
- Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Closed noon — 1 p.m. By appointment only. Call (702) 759-1682
SNHD asks that those looking to get a flu shot arrive by 4 p.m. for processing.
For more information, visit the Immunization Program’s Flu Vaccine Clinic page or call the clinic at (702) 759-0850.
