LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday confirmed a fifth case of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes or vaping produce use in a Clark County resident.
The individual is over the age of 18, according to a news release. The five reported cases in Clark County include one individual under the age of 18 and two under the age of 20.
The first case confirmed in Clark County was reported in Sept. of this year, officials said.
Among Clark County’s reported cases, one of the individuals reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only. Four of the individuals reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, and three of the five also reported using cannabinoid (CBD) oils.
According to the health district, all of the individuals reported purchasing or acquiring their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and through online purchases.
