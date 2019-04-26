LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported its first human case of West Nile virus within Clark County for 2019 on Friday.
According to SNHD, the patient was a woman in her 50s who had "the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness." She has since recovered.
West Nile virus is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes that have acquired the virus by feeding on infected birds, SNHD said. The illness is not spread person to person.
Many people with the virus will have no symptoms or "very mild clinical symptoms of illness," according to SNHD. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.
In certain cases, the virus can cause severe neurologic illness and even death.
"West Nile virus is a preventable illness, and it is important to remind everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, especially as we start to spend more time outside," Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for SNHD, said.
SNHD said it has a Mosquito Surveillance Program that tests mosquito pools for West Nile virus and other diseases. So far this season, SNHD has not reported any pools that tested positive for West Nile. The program also tests certain breeds of mosquitoes that spread the Zika virus.
"It’s important to remember that mosquito-borne disease can be in our community even though our Mosquito Surveillance Program has not identified any West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools," Iser said.
