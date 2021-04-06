LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After more than a year of negotiations and several protests calling for increased COVID-19 protections, thousands of hospital workers at three valley hospitals reached a tentative new collective bargaining agreement.
More than 4,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 union hospital workers at MountainView, Southern Hills, and Sunrise Hospital reached a tentative agreement with HCA-affiliated hospitals in Las Vegas on Friday.
The new contract covers nurses, technicians, and ancillary employees. The union said in an announcement that the agreement "preserves key health and education benefits, provides a stronger voice on the job, and provides frontline healthcare workers fair wage increases."
“Whether it was attending bargaining sessions, wearing stickers, or joining our Walk Out Wednesday protests on their day off, hundreds of my co-workers took action every week to fight for a contract that honors our service and sacrifice during this difficult time,” said Jody Domenick, a nurse at Sunrise Hospital.
Local 1107 HCA hospital workers began negotiations for a new contract on February 14, 2020. Many members have protested outside the hospitals complaining of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), insufficient COVID-19 testing, and unsafe staffing levels.
