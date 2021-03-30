LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A healthcare staffing company and Las Vegas executive have been charged with engaging in a conspiracy with a competitor in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.
A federal grand jury in Las Vegas returned an indictment on Tuesday charging VDA OC LLC (formerly Advantage On Call LLC), a health care staffing company, and former manager Ryan Hee with entering into and engaging in a conspiracy with a competitor to allocate employee nurses and to fix the wages of those nurses.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada, from October 2016 to July 2017, Hee and a co-conspirator agreed to not recruit or hire nurses staffed by their respective companies at Clark County School District facilities, and to refrain from raising those nurses wages. During the arrangement, Advantage On Call LLC, where Hee was Las Vegas regional manner, one of two primary care providers of contract nursing for the school district.
The investigation was conducted by the Antitrust Division's San Francisco office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada.
Violation of the Sharman Act carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine for individuals and a maximum penalty of a $100 million fine for corporations.
