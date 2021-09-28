LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Friday marks the fourth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. Tuesday at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas, a survivor shared her story.
Mindy Hampe, from Las Vegas, brought her 17-year-old daughter to the event that night to celebrate her graduation. She teared up as she described what they went through that night.
“It was chaos, and all I could think about is, 'I need to take care of my daughter and get out,'” she said.
Hampe said she considers herself lucky that they made it out.
“The lady directly in front of my daughter was hit several times,” she said.
After scrambling to their feet, they made it out of the grounds and started down a street that looked like a war zone. They came up on a woman who was wounded and her friends who were trying to help her.
Hampe’s daughter then ran to an ambulance, and got gloves and medical supplies to tend to the wounded woman.
Nearly four years since the shooting, Hampe fought back tears as she talked about that night. She comes to the Healing Garden a few times a year.
“Honestly, this place is more peaceful than you would think. It gives you a chance to have a place to go and kind of pay your respects. It’s peaceful to hear the wind chimes and it’s comforting," she said.
