LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is expanding the Healing Garden downtown to include an additional half-acre of land.
The land used to be a parking lot adjacent to the original space on Charleston Boulevard in the Arts District. Visitors will now have to utilize street parking or take public transportation to the garden, according to city officials.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman said officials decided to expand because there was not enough space to add features like additional pathways and trees.
“We were running out of space,” Goodman said. “It’s a small area. It’s a beautiful garden. It just wasn't enough space.”
In addition to a handful of new elements, crews will add a Bradford 9/11 survivor tree. The Bradford tree became synonymous with survival after one endured the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States.
“We have so many visitors who come to town who just want to feel that essence of compassion and peace, quiet, thoughtfulness,” Goodman said.
Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 2020, according to Goodman.
