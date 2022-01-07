LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A longtime Searchlight community member and friend of Harry Reid is one of the few people left able to share stories others may have never heard before.
Jane Bunker Overy was once a chairman of the Searchlight Community Center and founder or the Searchlight Museum.
Overy lives in Henderson and shared letters and photos from working with Reid since the 1980s.
One story that stands out in particular is when Reid asked Overy to find a large plot of land so he could build housing for low income seniors. Overy found the property and it still houses seniors today.
“It was such a blessing for Searchlight. He knew it would be because of the fact that we had so many widows and things living in very small, old trailers," Overy said.
In 1998 Overy said Searchlight had a water problem. Arsenic was found in the water leading to Kidney cancer among people in the community including herself. Reid expedited the construction of a second well.
"We never knew what he was doing, but we knew that he got things crossed over the finish line for Searchlight," Overy said.
Overy is a disabled veteran and wanted signs posted along Highway 95 for veterans. The Nevada Department of Transportation wasn't thrilled with the idea, but Reid was.
"I called Harry and he told me the time and date he could come so within two and a half weeks we had the signs on the highway," Overy said.
Overy also shared quirks of knowing Reid throughout the years.
"Every time we talked on the phone he’d just hang up. You never knew if you were at the end of his phone call he would just hang-up. Somebody told me he just doesn’t want to say goodbye," Overy said.
Overy said Reid was very down to business, but thoughtful. He always favored his hometown despite his upbringing in poverty.
“He got a lot of his fight from living in Searchlight. I mean he had to if he just on his own gone to hitchhike to town. That’s 40 miles to go to school everyday," Overy said.
Overy will miss talking with Reid and catching up with him.
"I just thought people would know what he thought of his hometown and why these things were done there and why he did them because he was a very thoughtful man. So he was always thinking about not only what Searchlight needed, but what other people needed," Overy said.
