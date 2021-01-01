LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mikhail Sulimov said 52-year old Eric Echevarria was a good friend.
"He encouraged me to move up in the school district to go into a different field," Sulimov said. "I went to school kind of based on his influence. He gave me a little bit of motivation."
Sulimov also said Echevarria was a great father to his 14-year-old son.
"He literally took him to everything," Sulimov said. "Anything he asked. If he wanted to go see cars racing on a racetrack he would take him over there. If he wanted to go to California to the beach, he made sure he made time."
Sulimov said he met Echevarria when they worked together at Lawrence Junior High School.
"We connected on a friendship level," Sulimov said. "He became like a brother almost because I was going through things. I was just kind of lost."
Sulimov said he was devastated to learn Echevarria was killed in a car crash involving 19-year-old UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins.
"I was bawling crying," Sulimov said. "I thought it wasn't real."
On Thursday, a judge granted Collins' release from jail with no bail but multiple conditions such as no driving, citing strong ties to the community.
On Friday, Collins' lawyers released a statement saying in part, "Zaon Collins is a good young man who has always worked hard in school and on the basketball court. It is Zaon's intention to plead not guilty."
While Echevarria may be gone, Sulimov said his impact will live forever.
"A lot of people will be affected by this and hopefully overtime they'll remember him and think of all the good things instead of thinking of the tragedy," Sulimov said. "I'm just going to be a good dad like he was."
Collins is due in court January 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.