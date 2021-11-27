LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday night, a hazmat crew responded to a food processing factory in Downtown Las Vegas.
At 9:51 PM, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called about an ammonia leak at the facility at 123 W. Colorado Avenue, off of Commerce Street. The department said the ammonia is used for refrigeration.
Some streets in the area were shut down while the team investigated. No one was hurt.
F11H TOC: 9:51PM 123 W. Colorado Ave. Desert Gold. food processing facility, ammonia leak (used for refrigeration), HAZMAT team on scene assessing situation, some streets closed in area, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/to5fWX1apE— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 28, 2021
