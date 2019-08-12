LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It will soon be easier for Hawaiians to visit the "ninth island."
Hawaiian Airlines announced Monday it will begin direct service from Maui to Las Vegas four times a week starting Dec. 15.
“Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawaii for over 30 years,” Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram said. “We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island."
The airline also announced a second Honolulu to Seattle flight and additional seasonal service between Maui and Los Angeles beginning in January.
In honor of the new route, the airline is offering $199 one-way fares through Aug. 14. To check available dates, visit hawaiianairlines.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.