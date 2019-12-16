LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans looking to visit the "Ninth Island" now have a new flight option available for their travels, as a new non-stop service has launched between Las Vegas to Maui.
Hawaiian Airlines on Sunday began offering its new four-times-weekly flights between Maui's Kahulau Airport (OGG) and Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS).
“We’re proud that Las Vegas is affectionally known as the ‘Ninth Island,’ and we couldn’t be more pleased that Hawaiian Airlines is adding this service and making travel between Las Vegas and Maui more convenient than ever,” said Chris Meyer, vice president of global sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Hawaiian, which also offers up to three daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas, carried more than 470,000 guests between the two cities in 2018, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.