Hawaiian Airlines issues travel waiver due to weather impacts from Kona low

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a Kona low continues to impact the state, Hawaiian Airlines is issuing a travel waiver for those flying to and from the state.
The travel waiver is for those who are flying between Dec. 5 through 7.
Hawaiian Air said tickets must be rebooked by Dec. 14. Change fees have been eliminated, as part of a new policy that began last year.
Customers can also cancel their flight and use the value as credit towards a new ticket until it expires (which is usually a year from the original date of purchase). No change fees will be charged, but a fare difference may apply, officials said.
To make changes, call 1-800-367-5320 or contact customer service.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
