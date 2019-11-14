LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hate crimes in Nevada spiked last year. The majority of those crimes happened in the valley.

In 2017, the FBI reported 5 hate crimes in the state. In 2018, there were 33 reported hate crimes in Nevada.

While Nevada went up, the total number of hate crimes across the U.S. went down slightly.

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America," said President Donald Trump after a gunman opened fire at Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

From white supremacists targeting Mexicans, to the mass murder of Jews in Pittsburgh and Americans being told, 'go back to your country.' It seems like hate is everywhere.

To understand the full scope of hate crimes in America, the FBI collects data with the help of local law enforcement. But the FBI's data is only based on voluntary local law enforcement reporting and it's not always accurate because not all police agencies report hate crimes the same, if at all.

There are more than 1.8 million people living in Alabama, yet there were no reported hate crimes for all of 2018. None were reported in Wyoming, either.

In 2017, Heather Heyer's murder became a symbol of hate after a neo-Nazi drove his car into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. Her death wasn't initially listed as a hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League lists five states without hate crimes protections. Nevada is not one of them.

"I was panicking. Right behind that front door is me and my three kids," Sara Attia said. She was the target of a hate crime last year. Someone painted a swastika on her front door.

"When I first became a Christian, the safest place I ever felt was in church," Pastor Troy Martinez said. "At this point in my life, I don't know if that's the safest place to be."

Some religious leaders, like Martinez, know they're a target for extremists. Last week they teamed up with the Department of Homeland Security to learn how to keep their congregations safe.

In total, the FBI reported more than 7,000 hate crimes last year. The majority of those victims were targeted because of race or ethnicity.