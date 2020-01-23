LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting one last bash before the property closes to transform into Virgin Hotels.
Dubbed "The Last Great Party Weekend," the Hard Rock will offer free entertainment, food and beverage specials on Jan. 30 - Feb. 2. The bash will commemorate the Hard Rock's 25 years of rocking Las Vegas.
Led by the property's President and CEO Richard "Boz" Bosworth and announcer Mark Shunock, the Hard Rock's final toast will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Throughout the weekend-long party, free drawings will be held for memorabilia, including guitars, gold records and collector's framed posters.
Following the Super Bowl, the Hard Rock, which opened in 1995, will close its doors at 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
After an eight-month renovation, the property will reopen as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
"Every inch is being transformed," Bosworth told FOX5 previously.
In Nov. 2019, the Hard Rock continued its "Farewell Tour" as it began demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe in the property's parking lot.
Marked by its 82-foot tall, guitar-shaped neon sign, the Hard Rock Cafe opened its doors in 1990. The cafe closed its doors on Dec. 31, 2016.
Inspired by Pete Townshend's No. 9 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe, the iconic guitar sign was moved to the Neon Museum for preservation.
